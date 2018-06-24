Oklahoma Mother Now Cancer Free After 8 Year Battle

Eight years ago, we met a 9-year-old boy trying to raise money for his mom's cancer treatments. Today, he's 16 years old and his mother is cancer free.

In 2010, Rhonda Gossett was too sick to speak to us, she was just beginning her long battle against cancer. Today, she a new woman because sitting around the table with her family now didn't seem like a real option 8 years ago.

“I believe I’m a miracle,” said Rhonda. Diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, Rhonda started a battle she was determined to win.

“We’d just roll with the punches, every time that it would come.”

Even though each time those punches hit hard as cancer spread to her bones and then her brain.

“There was a lot of pain, there was a lot of confusion,” said Rhonda.

Her son Zach was only 9 when his mom received the first diagnosis we interviewed him back then about his t-shirt and bracelet fundraiser for her.

“We’d do like fundraiser or dress days at school and that kept my mind off of it quite a bit,” said Zach.

“He also did a book where he put jokes in it every day for me to read,” said Rhonda.

After two brain surgeries, Rhonda received what felt like the final blow the cancer returned.

“At that point, we were basically told ‘we don’t know what else to do,” said Rhonda’s husband Darren. They decided to turn to turn to cannabis.

“This form of cannabis is legal in all 50 states,” said Darren. Within weeks Rhonda says she began to feel the benefits of the CBD oil.

“I started feeling better all the time, I felt like my brain started healing,” said Rhonda. And after two years her cancer was gone.

“I just feel very blessed that I’m here.” Said Rhonda.