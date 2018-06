Police are responding after a deadly shooting took place in Holdenville Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, the shooting took place at the Pruett's Grocery Store on Highway 270 around 3:30 p.m..

As of right now, only one fatality has been reported.

When asked if the suspect was in custody, or if there were any other victims, Hughes County Sheriff Marcia Maxwell declined to comment.

