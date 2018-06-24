Tulsa Police Pursuit Continues

Tulsa Police engaged in a pursuit Sunday which began in Wagoner County and onto the Broken Arrow Expressway heading West and eventually led north on Highway 75.

According to officers, the suspect struck multiple cars during the chase. The driver abandoned his car around North Iroquois Ave near Hawthorne Park.

Officers say he managed to elude police on foot, reaching the Bradford Apartments and reportedly leaving a white Dodge Durango.

This is a developing story