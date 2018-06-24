Over 2,000 Without Power In Okmulgee, Including Nursing Home

More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Okmulgee area Sunday including a nursing home. High winds knocked out power to Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center and around 5 a.m.More >>
More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Okmulgee area Sunday including a nursing home. High winds knocked out power to Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center and around 5 a.m.More >>
Osage County firefighters responded to a fire around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in Prue. Firefighters believe a lightning strike caused the blaze, which was reportedly too big for the firefighters to extinguish.More >>
Osage County firefighters responded to a fire around 4 a.m. Sunday morning in Prue. Firefighters believe a lightning strike caused the blaze, which was reportedly too big for the firefighters to extinguish.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!