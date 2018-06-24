Over 2,000 Without Power In Okmulgee, Including Nursing Home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Over 2,000 Without Power In Okmulgee, Including Nursing Home

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

More than 2,000 customers are without power in the Okmulgee area Sunday including a nursing home.

High winds knocked out power to Muscogee Creek Nation Medical Center and around 5 a.m.

A hospital spokesman said a generator system kicked in, powering up the entire hospital. The hospital is still open for patient care, and he says all services including the ER, are still available to the community.

Behind the hospital, Highland Park Manor Nursing Home also spent the day without power. There are 82 patients inside the nursing home, but their administrators tell me they've been able to function.

Administrators say they have portable generators to help patients in need. Dennis Crosby came to the nursing home Sunday to visit his mother in law when he heard about the outage.

"These people I really think they should be a priority as far as getting the power back on for them, and I'm sure they've been doing all they could do but it's been a lot of hours." Said Crosby.

PSO has been working throughout the day to restore power. Crews say the outage was caused when a tree fell on the power line. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.