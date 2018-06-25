Sessions defends Trump administration's immigration policies

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

The Latest: Tent shelter in Texas is close to its capacity

A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Immigrant families line up to enter the central bus station after they were processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Sunday, June 24, 2018, in McAllen, Texas.

By SCOTT SONNER and JOHN L. MONE

Associated Press

RENO, Nevada (AP) - While hundreds of protesters rallied outside, Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the Trump administration's immigration policies Monday in a speech, calling on Congress to act and asserting that many children were brought to the border by violent gang members.

Speaking at a school-safety conference in Nevada, Sessions said the crisis at the border is a "difficult and frustrating situation" that requires Congress to act.

"Children have indeed borne much of the burden of our broken immigration system," he told the National Association of School Resource Officers in Reno.

The compassionate thing to do, he said, is to protect children from violence and drugs, put criminals in jail and secure borders. He called the alternative, having open borders, "both radical and dangerous."

Outside the hotel-casino where he spoke, more than 200 protesters opposed to the administration's immigration policies blocked a busy road. The demonstrators - a coalition of civil rights, religious and union activists - carried signs and drums and were joined by a mariachi band. Some sat in a busy roadway for while police diverted traffic around them.

The protesters chanted, "Jeff Sessions, you can't hide. Reno sees your ugly side!" Several carried signs that read "Children are not political" and "Impeach the mad king."

At least a half-dozen people wearing red arm bands said they intended to get arrested.

The Rev. Karen Foster of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship said American children are taught to pledge allegiance to the flag "with liberty and justice for all." She said "there is no justice for thousands of children locked in cages" at the border.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Nearly two dozen Nevada groups tried unsuccessfully last week to persuade the national school law enforcement group hosting the conference to withdraw its invitation to Sessions.

Meanwhile, a congressman said he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at a federal prison in Tacoma, Washington.

Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer went to the Northwest Detention Center on Saturday after hearing that a number of migrants who were separated from their children had been transferred there from another federal prison in the area.

Kilmer told the Tacoma News Tribune that he had tours scheduled at both facilities, but they were canceled due to protest-related safety concerns.

When the congressman tried to visit three detainees during regularly scheduled visiting hours on Saturday, he was told that they were all quarantined due to chicken pox exposure.

On Sunday, more than 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border were freed into the care of a Texas charitable organization, the group said, but the parents don't know where their kids are or when they might see them again.

The release was believed to be the first, large one of its kind since Trump signed an executive order that preserved a "zero-tolerance" policy for entering the country illegally but ended the practice of separating immigrant parents and children.

Ruben Garcia, director of Annunciation House in El Paso, said the group includes mothers and fathers from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras who came to his group after authorities withdrew criminal charges for illegal entry.

Garcia would not provide names or personal details of the parents, and reporters could not speak with them. Department of Homeland Security officials said they could not check the veracity of the claims without more specific identifying information.

The exact process to reunite families has been unclear because migrants are first stopped by Customs and Border Patrol, with children taken into custody by the Department of Health and Human Services and adults detained through Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which is under the Department of Homeland Security. Children have been sent to far-flung shelters around the country, raising alarm that parents might never know where their children can be found.

Officials have said as many as 2,300 children had been separated from the time the policy began until June 9. At least 2,053 minors who were separated at the border were being cared for in HHS-funded facilities, the fact sheet said.

As part of the effort, ICE officials have posted notices in all its facilities advising detained parents who are trying to find or communicate with their children to call a hotline.

A parent or guardian trying to determine if a child is in the custody of HHS should contact the Office of Refugee Resettlement National Call Center at 1-800-203-7001, or via email at information@ORRNCC.com. Information will be collected and sent to an HHS-funded facility where a minor is located.

But it's unclear whether detained parents have access to computers to send an email, or how their phone systems work to call out. Attorneys at the border have said they have been frantically trying to locate information about the children on behalf of their clients.

The administration's "zero-tolerance policy" of criminally prosecuting anyone caught illegally crossing the border remains in effect, officials have said, despite confusion on the ground on how to carry out Trump's order.

Justice Department officials asked a federal judge to amend a class-action settlement that governs how children are treated in immigration custody. Right now, children can only be detained with their families for 20 days. Trump officials are seeking to detain them together indefinitely as their cases progress. Advocates say family detention does not solve the problem.

___

Online:

HHS zero-tolerance prosecution and family reunification fact sheet:

http://apne.ws/qjYtmJR

___

Office of Refugee Resettlement National Call Center:

http://www.acf.hhs.gov/orr/resource/orr-national-call-center

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.