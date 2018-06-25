Howe Police Chief Arrested For Shoplifting - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Howe Police Chief Arrested For Shoplifting


Sebastian County jail photo of John Edward Doyle Jr. Sebastian County jail photo of John Edward Doyle Jr.
FORT SMITH, Arkansas -

Police say a LeFlore County police chief was arrested on a shoplifting complaint Friday at a Fort Smith Walmart

According to KFSM, the CBS affiliate in Fort Smith, John Edward Doyle Jr., of Poteau, was arrested for misdemeanor shoplifting and held on a $1,000 bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office inmate summary.

Police say a Walmart Asset Protection Associate told officers he saw a man -- later identified as Doyle, Jr. -- switch a price tag from an item that was marked at $29.88 with a $5.97 price tag.  The security guard said Doyle made the purchase and left the store.

Police caught up with Doyle who they said he admitted to making the fraudulent purchase. 

Sebastian County jail records show John Doyle was booked and then released on a $1,000 bond.

