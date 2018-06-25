Hours before polls open, Trump to stump for S. Carolina gov

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday ending the process of separating children from families after they are detained crossing the border illegally.

A Pearl Harbor survivor has said what could be his final goodbye to the site where thousands of fellow sailors and Marines died nearly eight decades ago

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen has one hard-earned presidential signing pen, receiving hers after President Donald Trump used it to sign an executive order halting family separations at the U.S. border

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice says a report is inaccurate that parents who try to illegally cross the border with children will no longer be criminally prosecuted

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

(AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane). In this April 25, 2018, photo, Gary Ramey, owner and founder of Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., holds a part from one of the company's firearms. Ramey and others in the gun industry are finding corporate Ameri...

The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.

Authorities are investigating after Minneapolis police on Saturday shot and killed a man following reports he was firing a handgun as he walked outside.

(Aaron Lavinsky/Star Tribune via AP). A crowd gathers near the scene of an officer-involved shooting which took place a few hours earlier Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Minneapolis. Police in Minneapolis say officers shot and killed a man who was firing a...

In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".

(Adam Rose/ABC via AP). In this image released by ABC, Roseanne Barr, left, and Laurie Metcalf appear in a scene from the reboot of the popular comedy series "Roseanne." ABC, which canceled its "Roseanne" revival over its star's racist tweet, said Thur...

As he fights for his political life, Gov. Henry McMaster could be getting a big boost on Monday as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.

Authorities say a man opened fire on police and firefighters at a San Diego condominium, injuring two officers before being found dead in the aftermath of a two-hour confrontation.

A wind-driven fire racing across dry brush in a largely rural area of Northern California has destroyed 12 buildings and threatened hundreds of others.

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

(AP Photo/Manuel Valdes). In this photograph taken June 24, 2018, Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley staffer Eli Fernandez and volunteer Natalie Montelongo pose for a photo as they stand by a pile of unsorted Amazon boxes packed with donations...

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

Porn actress Stormy Daniels will meet with federal prosecutors in New York who are investigating President Donald Trump's former personal attorney.

(Andrew Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP). John Warren during the gubernatorial debate Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at Newberry Opera House in Newberry, S. C.

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Gov. Henry McMaster greet the crowd, during a rally for McMaster in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.

(AP Photo/Richard Shiro). Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to the crowd in the William-Brice Kimbel Arena on the Coastal Carolina campus Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Conway, S.C.

By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - As he fights for his political life, Gov. Henry McMaster could be getting a big boost on Monday as the two-week sprint to South Carolina's primary runoff comes to an end.

In the final full day of campaigning, President Donald Trump is making a trip to West Columbia to campaign for McMaster's bid for a first full term in office. The presidential visit comes just hours before voters decide if they want McMaster or businessman John Warren as their GOP nominee for governor.

McMaster was the top vote-getter in a June 12 primary but failed to get the 50 percent needed to win the nomination outright. Warren came in second, with 28 percent.

The White House has been throwing everything at its disposal into the race to save McMaster, who went out on a political limb for Trump at a crucial point in the 2016 Republican presidential primaries. McMaster, the lieutenant governor at the time who was seen as an establishment figure, initially backed fellow South Carolinian Lindsey Graham's short-lived candidacy. After it folded, McMaster has said he fielded calls from many other GOP White House hopefuls before settling on putting his support behind Trump.

"He's a man of action," McMaster said at the time. "He speaks in words that everybody understands. It's a delightful thing to see."

Just weeks after his election, Trump selected Haley __ seen as a rising GOP star __ as his ambassador to the United Nations. Her departure cleared the way for McMaster in early 2017 to ascend to the governorship he had sought since losing a bruising primary to none other than Haley seven years earlier. Now, he seeks a full term on his own merit.

Trump, who previously appeared at a McMaster fundraiser last fall, issued several tweets over the past week praising the governor and noting his loyalty. Vice President Mike Pence visited the state for a rally on Saturday.

When voters in South Carolina return to the polls Tuesday, they'll be deciding in part which is more meaningful: a Trump endorsement, or a candidate who embodies some of Trump's outsider credentials. While the president has endorsed McMaster, Warren has positioned himself as the candidate who is the choice who more embodies the president himself. Like Trump, he's made millions in business, able to nearly self-fund his entire campaign. And like Trump, he's never before been directly involved in politics, spending his time in the private sector.

South Carolina went solidly for Trump in 2016 and remains solid Republican territory. The winner on Tuesday will face Democrat James Smith in the general election.

___

___

Reach Kinnard at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP. Read her work at https://apnews.com/search/meg%20kinnard.

