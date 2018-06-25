Police Arrest Three After Shots Fired Outside Tulsa QuikTrip

Police arrested three people after they say two of them opened fire outside a Tulsa QuikTrip Sunday evening.

Officers say the three included two men, 25-year-old Brian Lezama-Sanchez and 27-year-old Trenton Cantrell, and a woman, 27-year-old Justine Weaverly. All three were booked into the Tulsa County jail on different complaints.

In addition, police say they discovered Weaverly had cocaine hidden in her bra when they were booking her at the jail.

Officers say just before 6 p.m., police responded to a shots fired call at the at the convenience store in the 12800 block of East 51st Street.

According to police, Weaverly got out of a brown truck and shot at a silver vehicle near the pumps. They said the silver vehicle attempted to leave when a pickup with Brian Lezama-Sanchez inside cuts it off.

They say Lezama-Sanchez got out, kicked the driver of the silver vehicle, shoots at him before firing several more rounds.

Police say within a half hour, officers tracked all three suspects to a gas station about six miles away in Broken Arrow and took them into custody.

Justine Weaverly was booked on several complaints including shooting with intent to kill. Brian Lezama-Sanchez was also booked on the same complaint and Trenton Cantrell was book on a complaint of conspiracy to commit a felony.