Police Arrest Man After Chase From Tulsa To Sperry - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Arrest Man After Chase From Tulsa To Sperry

SPERRY, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Sperry man after they say he allegedly tried to break into his ex-girlfriend's house in west Tulsa early Monday then led officers on a chase to Sperry.

Police identified him as 33-year-old Bryce Reamy.

News On 6 was there when Reamy was finally taken into custody in Sperry.

Police say the ex-girlfriend said Reamy tried to kick in her front door in west Tulsa at around 2 a.m., so she called police.

When they arrived, Reamy got into his car and took off.  Police chased him to Sperry.  After he stopped in front of relative's house, police arrested Reamy.

Bryce Reamy was booked into jail on complaints including first-degree burglary, eluding, resisting arrest and threatening a violent act.

