Suspected Tulsa Area Car Wash Burglar Arrested

He is identified as David Shoras, 38, of Broken Arrow.

According to Shoras' arrest report, he is responsible for several car wash burglaries, leaving thousands of dollars in damage at each one.

This snippet of David Shoras’ arrest report shows just a few of the times police say Shoras broke into car wash change machines looking for money. Report also shows he is a convicted felon. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/b5AAOUiIHL — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 25, 2018

Police say the first burglary happened in early June when they say Shoras broke into a bill changing machine at MRC's Car Wash. Police say another man with him at the time hasn't been found.

Shoras ramped up the burglaries, committing a number of break-ins last week. Car wash owners across Tulsa County sent News On 6 video of their coin changer machines being broken into.

6/21/2018 Related Story: Owasso Car Wash Burglar Strikes Again

The arrest report shows at least one owner saw Shoras' red truck and tag number. With that information, police tracked him down and arrested him.

David Shoras' arrest report shows he is a convicted felon with previous domestic violence, escape from confinement and felony firearm possession convictions.