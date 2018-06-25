Suspected Tulsa Area Car Wash Burglar Arrested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Suspected Tulsa Area Car Wash Burglar Arrested

TULSA, Oklahoma -

He is identified as David Shoras, 38, of Broken Arrow.

According to Shoras' arrest report, he is responsible for several car wash burglaries, leaving thousands of dollars in damage at each one.

Police say the first burglary happened in early June when they say Shoras broke into a bill changing machine at MRC's Car Wash.  Police say another man with him at the time hasn't been found.

Shoras ramped up the burglaries, committing a number of break-ins last week.  Car wash owners across Tulsa County sent News On 6 video of their coin changer machines being broken into.

The arrest report shows at least one owner saw Shoras' red truck and tag number. With that information, police tracked him down and arrested him.

David Shoras' arrest report shows he is a convicted felon with previous domestic violence, escape from confinement and felony firearm possession convictions.

