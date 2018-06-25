Funeral to be held for Pennsylvania teen killed by police

Monday, June 25 2018 9:44 AM EDT2018-06-25 13:44:54 GMT
Trump trash-talks restaurant that booted his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.More >>
A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have...More >>
In an emotional interview, Roseanne Barr says she feels remorse for the racist tweet that prompted ABC to cancel the revival of "Roseanne.".More >>
After high-profile mass shootings, corporate America taking a stand to try to curtail sales of firearms.More >>
A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.
Hundreds of mourners are expected to attend the service for Antwon Rose Jr. It will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Woodland Hills Intermediate School in Swissvale.
The 17-year-old was killed Tuesday night after police in the town of East Pittsburgh stopped a car officials say matched a vehicle wanted in a shooting in a nearby town. The shooting remains under investigation. No charges have been filed.
Antwon's shooting has sparked numerous street protests in the area since then, though community members say no protests are scheduled Monday out of respect for the family.
The protests are expected to resume Tuesday.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
