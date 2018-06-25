OHP: Drumright Man Killed In Creek Co. Motorcycle-Horse Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a Drumright man died when his motorcycle struck a horse on Highway 33 in Creek County early Monday.

The trooper's report identified the rider as 48-year-old Bryan Hopkins.

The OHP says Hopkins' 2003 Honda motorcycle was eastbound about a mile west of Drumright when his bike hit the the horse.

They say Hopkins, who was wearing a helmet, was thrown 67 feet after the impact at 1:41 a.m.

No word from the OHP, if the horse survived the crash.