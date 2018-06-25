Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

Posted: Updated:

  • NationalMore>>

  • Activists against immigration policies to protest in Nevada

    Activists against immigration policies to protest in Nevada

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:57:57 GMT
    (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...
    A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.More >>
    A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.More >>

  • California retirement home shooting wounds 3, suspect caught

    California retirement home shooting wounds 3, suspect caught

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:57:56 GMT
    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>
    Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.More >>

  • Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case

    Monday, June 25 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-06-25 14:57:53 GMT
    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".More >>
    The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".More >>
    •   

By JESSICA GRESKO
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court said Monday it won't weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder whose story was documented in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer."

As is typical, the justices did not explain their decision declining to take the case. The justices' decision leaves in place a lower court ruling against Brendan Dassey.

Dassey was 16 years old when he confessed to Wisconsin authorities that he had joined his uncle in raping and murdering photographer Teresa Halbach before burning her body in a bonfire. Dassey's attorneys, however, say he's borderline intellectually disabled and was pressured into a false confession. They wanted his confession thrown out and a new trial.

Wisconsin officials had urged the Supreme Court not to take the case, telling the court it shouldn't second-guess Wisconsin courts' determination that Dassey's confession was voluntary. Prosecutors noted that Dassey's mother gave investigators permission to speak with him, that Dassey agreed as well and that during the interview investigators used only standard techniques such as adopting a sympathetic tone and encouraging honesty.

Dassey's attorneys can still try to get him a new trial but they'd have to convince a judge that newly discovered evidence warrants one.

The Supreme Court's decision comes as there are plans for a second season of "Making a Murderer," which premiered on Netflix in 2015. Viewers of the first season were introduced to Dassey's uncle, Steven Avery, who spent 18 years in prison for a rape before DNA testing exonerated him. After his release, he filed a multi-million dollar civil suit over his conviction, but in 2005 as that lawsuit was pending he was arrested for and later convicted of Halbach's murder. Avery maintains he was framed.

At Dassey's separate trial, video of him speaking with investigators and confessing to participating in Halbach's rape and murder played a central role. Authorities had no physical evidence tying Dassey to the crimes, and he testified that his confession was "made up" but a jury convicted him. He's eligible for parole in 2048.

While Wisconsin courts ruled Dassey's confession was voluntary, a federal magistrate judge and a three-judge appeals court panel disagreed, saying he should be retried or released from prison. Then, in late 2017, the full appeals court ruled 4-3 that the state courts' determination that Dassey's confession was voluntary was reasonable, meaning no release or retrial. The Supreme Court's announcement it wouldn't take the case left that decision in place.

___

Follow Jessica Gresko on Twitter at http://twitter.com/jessicagresko

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.