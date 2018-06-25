Motorcyclist killed after striking horse in Oklahoma roadway

DRUMRIGHT, Okla. (AP) - Authorities say an Oklahoma man was killed when the motorcycle he was driving struck a horse in the roadway.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says 48-year-old Bryan Hopkins of Drumright died in the crash about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

An OHP report says Hopkins was eastbound on State Highway 33 west of Drumright, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City, when he struck the horse that was standing on the highway.

The report says Hopkins was thrown about 70 feet from the point of impact and was dead at the scene.

OHP Lt. Kera Philippi said the horse also died.

The highway was closed for more than two hours following the accident.

