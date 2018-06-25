Tulsa House Sparked After Branch Knocks Over Power Line - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa House Sparked After Branch Knocks Over Power Line


TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa firefighters ran into a difficult problem while fighting a Monday morning house fire.

Firefighters said a branch from a dead tree in the backyard knocked down a power line and started the fire near West 41st and South 33rd West Avenue.

The cracking noise of the tree branch woke up the homeowner who called 911.

Firefighters said the house, which has aluminum siding posed, an issue for firefighters trying to move the power line.

"Basically, the whole house is electrified, and then the fence around it is electrified, so we can't get to any of it until the power is shut off," said Kent Gooch with Tulsa Fire.

The house did not have a working smoke detector so firefighters said they installed one before they left the scene.

