Arrest Made In Chase That Started In Wagoner County, Ended In Tu - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Arrest Made In Chase That Started In Wagoner County, Ended In Tulsa

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police made an arrest after a multi-county chase Sunday night.

The chase ended in north Tulsa but started in Wagoner County, went through Broken Arrow, up the B.A. Expressway and around the IDL.

The driver bailed out of the SUV and took off; and though the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police were behind him by that time, the suspect got away.

6/24/2018 Related Story: Police Pursuit Through Tulsa Ends, Suspect Still On The Loose

Authorities have not identified the man yet.

Deputies in Wagoner County said the pursuit started there with a simple traffic stop for running a stop sign and the driver wouldn't stop.

At one point, near Coweta, an officer tried to stop the pursuit with spikes but the driver went around them.

The driver may have caused a couple of minor accidents along the way.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.