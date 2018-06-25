Arrest Made In Chase That Started In Wagoner County, Ended In Tulsa

Police made an arrest after a multi-county chase Sunday night.

The chase ended in north Tulsa but started in Wagoner County, went through Broken Arrow, up the B.A. Expressway and around the IDL.

The driver bailed out of the SUV and took off; and though the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and Tulsa Police were behind him by that time, the suspect got away.

Authorities have not identified the man yet.

Deputies in Wagoner County said the pursuit started there with a simple traffic stop for running a stop sign and the driver wouldn't stop.

At one point, near Coweta, an officer tried to stop the pursuit with spikes but the driver went around them.

The driver may have caused a couple of minor accidents along the way.