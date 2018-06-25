Parents of man who killed bicyclist in Florida speak

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Vi...

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). CORRECTS DATE TO JUNE 21, NOT 23 - In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville, T...

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

The Supreme Court is letting the family of a California teenager who was fatally shot while holding a pellet gun go forward with a lawsuit against authorities.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla. Tampa police say Morse was arrested Sunday night and charged with premeditated first-degree murder. He's al...

By TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The parents of a Florida motorist accused of intentionally running over and killing a cyclist out for a ride with his two young sons said Monday that their son is a talented track and field athlete who struggles with profound mental illness.

Michael and Khadeeja Morse told The Associated Press they are devastated and offered their condolences to the family of the victim.

Tampa Police said Mikese Morse, a 30-year-old former Olympic hopeful, "purposely drove off the road" Sunday afternoon, cutting across traffic and over a grass easement, killing 42-year-old Pedro Aguerreberry.

Morse's parents said that there was nothing purposeful about it - that their son was in the throes of a psychotic break.

"The system failed us, they failed our child, they failed this family. We've tried everything, this should have never happened, and now our child is also affected and he's hurt someone else's family," said a crying Khadeeja Morse. "He was a good child with a mental health issue that we tried to get addressed."

They said with despair that they were unable to do much over the years to help their son because he is an adult.

Two weeks ago, they said, Mikese Morse walked into a Tampa Police station and told them he wasn't doing well and asked to be involuntarily committed. An officer brought him to a mental health facility, where he had been seen before.

His parents said that while in the facility, he had an altercation with another person and the facility then released him June 19. He then refused to take his medicine and there was little his parents could do, they said, because he didn't live with them.

"He's high-functioning right now," said his mother, who said she gave some advice to the doctors at the facility. "He's very smart, he'll be able to talk his way out. Don't listen to just what he's saying. Monitor his behavior."

The Morses say their son has struggled mentally since his early twenties, all while trying to pursue a track career.

As an athlete, Morse specialized in the long jump. He attended University of South Florida in Tampa, where he won the Big East Championship for leaping 25 feet, seven-and-a-half inches (7.81 meters). He also attended the University of Miami.

He qualified for the United States Olympic Trials three times and was a finalist in 2008 and 2016, but never made the team.

In recent years, Morse had taken to social media, sometimes making incomprehensible and troubling videos. The parents said they spoke with police and therapists about his rants.

"We've pointed them to his social media. We stopped following it because it was so disturbing," said Khadeeja Morse.

Morse appeared visibly angry and increasingly incoherent in videos posted on Instagram Sunday morning. They show him talking about acting in the name of the Lord while walking around a Wal-Mart store. One video ends, "I'm going to kill somebody tonight right now."

In another video posted later Sunday, Morse speaks to the camera and says, "Yeah, devil, this is all your fault. Yeah, devil, this is all your fault, all your fault because you descended to earth. You had a choice and you knew exactly what to do. You said you don't care about anybody down here."

His Instagram feed also shows photos of him at track events, references to hip-hop music and sports, and religious texts.

On Sunday, Khadeeja Morse was planning on dinner for the family, expecting her son to be there. But instead, police knocked on the door of their pale yellow house in an upscale suburban neighborhood. That night authorities took their son into custody.

Authorities said someone had spotted the vehicle north of downtown Tampa and called 911.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters that a witness described the driver of a Dodge Avenger pulling a U-turn, cutting across traffic and driving over a grass easement before hitting the family and speeding away.

The father was pulling one child in a trailer while his older son followed behind on an off-road bike path. All were wearing helmets. Aguerreberry was killed and his 3-year-old, Bennett, was seriously injured. His 8-year-old, Lucas, wasn't seriously hurt.

Morse, who has been jailed, is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash with a death and injuries. Jail records don't list a defense lawyer for him.

Court records show Morse was previously cited for a handful of traffic citations, such as driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition. He was cited last year for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana, a civil infraction in the city of Tampa.

____

Jennifer Kay contributed to this report from Miami.

