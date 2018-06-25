Would-be Olympian charged in death of cyclist in Florida

About 500 of the more than 2,300 children separated from their families at the border have been reunited since May, a senior Trump administration official says

A 7-year-old boy and his migrant mother who had been separated have been reunited after she sued in federal court and the Justice Department agreed to release the child

First lady Melania Trump wore a jacket that read "I really don't care, do u?" as she boarded a flight Thursday to a facility housing migrant children separated from their parents

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a strawberry-flavored syrup to treat severe seizures that begin in childhood.

A Texas charitable organization says about 30 immigrant parents separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border have been freed into its care, but they don't know where their kids are.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville.

(AP Photo/Daniel Lin)/Daily News-Record via AP). Passersby examine the menu at the Red Hen Restaurant Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Lexington, Va.

Funeral services are being held for a teenager shot and killed by police when he fled a traffic stop in Pennsylvania last week.

A Florida motorist's Instagram feed said "I'm going to kill somebody" before he allegedly ran over a father biking with his two young sons, killing the man.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla.

The Supreme Court is upholding Texas' use of electoral districts that a lower court struck down as racially discriminatory.

The Supreme Court is declining to weigh in on the case of a teenager convicted of rape and murder and featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer.".

Officials say two firefighters and another person have been shot at a Southern California retirement home and a suspect is in custody.

A US congressman says he was turned away from trying to meet with detainees from the southern border crisis because of a chicken pox outbreak at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma, Washington.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). In this Thursday, June 21, 2018 photo, migrant families rest from their travels to Matamoros, Mexico, along Gateway International Bridge which connects to Brownsville.

The Latest: Tent shelter in Texas is close to its capacity

A Connecticut restaurant called the Red Hen received "threatening" messages from people confused with an identically named Virginia eatery that refused White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders service.

(Tampa Police Department via AP). This June 24, 2018 photo released by the Tampa Police Department shows Mikese Morse at the jail in Tampa, Fla.

By TAMARA LUSH

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - A motorist accused of intentionally running over a cyclist riding on a bike path with two young sons had been hospitalized against his will for a mental evaluation this month, and hours before the attack, said "I'm going to kill somebody" in an Instagram selfie video.

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan told reporters that a witness described the driver of a Dodge Avenger pulling a U-turn, cutting across traffic and and driving over a grass easement before hitting the family and speeding away.

The chief said Mikese Morse, 30, appeared to have targeted the family Sunday afternoon.

Pedro Aguerreberry, 42, was pulling one child in a trailer while his older son followed behind on the off-road bike path. All were wearing helmets. Aguerreberry was killed and his 3-year-old, Bennett, was seriously injured. His 8-year-old, Lucas, wasn't seriously hurt.

Morse, a track and field athlete who repeatedly tried out for the U.S. Olympic team, is now charged with premeditated first-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash with a death and injuries. He's being held at the Hillsborough County Jail, where records don't list a defense lawyer for him.

Officers arrested Morse Sunday night at his parents' house in Tampa after someone spotted the vehicle and called 911. The Dodge -- with plastic taped to the front windshield to conceal the damage -- was parked just north of downtown Tampa, about two blocks away. Detectives took him to police headquarters, where he was arrested.

Dugan said Morse had been involuntarily hospitalized for a mental evaluation after walking into a police station on June 12 and exhibiting "odd behavior."

Morse appeared visibly angry and increasingly incoherent in videos posted on Instagram Sunday morning. They show him talking about acting in the name of the Lord while walking around Wal-Mart. One video ends, "I'm going to kill somebody tonight right now."

In another video posted later Sunday, Morse speaks to the camera and says, "Yeah, devil, this is all your fault. Yeah, devil, this is all your fault, all your fault because you descended to earth. You had a choice and you knew exactly what to do. You said you don't care about anybody down here."

His Instagram feed also shows photos of him at track events, references to hip-hop music and sports, and religious texts.

Court records show Morse was previously cited for a handful of traffic citations, such as driving with a suspended license and driving a vehicle in an unsafe condition. He was also cited for possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana last year, which is a civil infraction in the city of Tampa.

As an athlete, Morse specialized in the long jump. He attended University of South Florida in Tampa, where he won the Big East Championship for leaping 25 feet, seven-and-a-half inches (7.81 meters). He also attended the University of Miami.

He qualified for the United States Olympic Trials three times and was a finalist in 2008 and 2016, but never made the team.

____

Jennifer Kay contributed to this report from Miami.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.