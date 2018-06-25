Early voting spikes in Oklahoma, especially among Democrats - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Early voting spikes in Oklahoma, especially among Democrats

Posted: Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma election officials say nearly twice as many Republicans and Democrats are voting early in this year's primary elections compared to four years ago, and enthusiasm is particularly high among Democrats.

Oklahoma Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax (ZEER'-iks) said nearly 31,000 registered Democrats voted early ahead of Tuesday's elections, more than twice the 14,100 who voted early in 2014.

Turnout is sharply higher for Republicans, too. Ziriax says about 36,600 Republicans voted early this year, compared to about 21,600 in 2014.

Oklahoma's open governor's seat, a state question on medical marijuana and a record number of candidates running for state House and Senate seats all are expected to drive turnout Tuesday.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. across Oklahoma.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.