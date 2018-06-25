Sheriff: Chouteau Man Supplies 14-Year-Old With Sex Toys, Alcoho - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Sheriff: Chouteau Man Supplies 14-Year-Old With Sex Toys, Alcohol

Donald Ray Hughes mug shot from Wagoner Co. Sheriff's Office. Donald Ray Hughes mug shot from Wagoner Co. Sheriff's Office.
WAGONER COUNTY, Oklahoma -

A Chouteau man is in jail after authorities say he had lewd communications with an underage girl. 

Donald Hughes, 56, was booked on complaints of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Wagoner County Sheriff's Office said he told a 14-year-old girl that she needed to learn about sex. 

He supplied the girl with sex toys and alcohol on the pretense that she needed to learn about sex to get ready for marriage, deputies said.

The girl reported the conversation, and Hughes was arrested last week. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Hughes was convicted of first-degree rape in 2005 and for failure to register as a sex offender in 2012. Those convictions took place in Mayes County.

