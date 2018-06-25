Early Voting Spikes In Oklahoma, Especially Among Democrats

The Dewey County Election Board is without power Monday, less than 24 hours before polls are set to open across the state.More >>
The Dewey County Election Board is without power Monday, less than 24 hours before polls are set to open across the state.More >>
Oklahoma election officials say nearly twice as many Republicans and Democrats are voting early in this year's primary elections compared to four years ago, and enthusiasm is particularly high among Democrats.More >>
Oklahoma election officials say nearly twice as many Republicans and Democrats are voting early in this year's primary elections compared to four years ago, and enthusiasm is particularly high among Democrats.More >>
A piece of Oklahoma history that sat boarded up and empty for decades will reopen next Monday, grander than ever.More >>
A piece of Oklahoma history that sat boarded up and empty for decades will reopen next Monday, grander than ever.More >>
Walmart has announced it plans to bring its Online Grocery Delivery service to Tulsa customers.More >>
Walmart has announced it plans to bring its Online Grocery Delivery service to Tulsa customers.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.