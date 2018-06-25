Pawhuska's Triangle Building Opening For First Time In Decades

A piece of Oklahoma history that sat boarded up and empty for decades will reopen next Monday, grander than ever.

Towering five stories over the heart of downtown Pawhuska is a building that’s been around for more than a century - the Triangle Building, named for its unique shape, is a place that's embedded in the hearts of locals, like 89-year-old John Reber.

“Oh my God, what memories, ya know,” Reber said.

The building used to house lawyers’ offices, primarily, though Reber's uncle ran his optometry business there.

“Yes, he was on the top floor,” he said.

Then, businesses closed, and so did the Triangle Building.

It sat empty for decades.

“The windows were boarded up for a very long time,” said Brickhugger LLC Vice President Macy Snyder Amatucci.

But, in less than a week it will re-open as The Frontier Hotel, featuring the original marble staircase, the same old office doors, and views you can't buy.

“It gives you a lot of joy to know that you can bring something back to life and that people have memories here,” Snyder Amatucci said.

Brickhugger, the same company that owns and restored Tulsa's Mayo Hotel is renovating The Triangle Building. It's owned the property for years.

“When we bought it, there was really nothing going on in Pawhuska,” Snyder Amatucci said.

That’s not the case anymore.

The Frontier Hotel won't have any trouble booking rooms. After all, it's just across the street from the hottest stop in Pawhuska, The Pioneer Woman’s Mercantile, which brings in thousands of tourists each week looking for a taste of life on the frontier.

“Just like Ree Drummond's done over with her space, we've tried to keep with that same look,” said Snyder Amatucci.

The Frontier Hotel has 20 luxury ranch-style rooms and space for a restaurant and bar on the ground level.

Reber said he has already booked his stay for opening night.

“It's special. I've had a grand tour of the whole facility. This is great,” he said.