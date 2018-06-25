Three Republicans Vie For Attorney General

There are three Republican candidates for attorney general. Mike Hunter replaced Scott Pruitt when he was tapped to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

Hunter trained as an energy and real estate lawyer who has served in government since the early 1990s. He was general counsel to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and was secretary of state under Governor Frank Keating. He has also served as COO of the American Bankers Association and American Council of Life Insurers.

The other two candidates are Gentner Drummond and Angela Bonilla.

Gentner Drummond is an Osage County rancher and attorney who earned his law degree at Georgetown University. He also owns Drummond Law Firm, Blue Sky Bank and other businesses. Drummond was a fighter pilot in the Gulf War.

Angela Bonilla was inspired to study law after she could not afford an attorney to represent her in a custody suit. She joined the Tulsa County Public Defenders office after graduating from the University of Tulsa College of Law. She currently works at the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System Non-Capital Trial Division in Okmulgee.