New Development Underway At Osage Casino

TULSA, Oklahoma -

You may have seen billboards around Tulsa announcing a new downtown casino coming this fall.

Well, there is no casino being built inside the IDL, but there will soon be a whole new experience about four miles north.

Osage Casino CEO Byron Bighorse gave us a tour of what you can expect from what they’re calling downtown’s newest casino just off of 36th Street North.

“We are close enough to downtown that we feel we are part of it,” said Bighorse.  “I wanted to use that tag line because of all the explosion of construction and all that is happening four minutes from our front door.”

He says the downtown market is a big target for them and they are hoping to lure the younger generations by offering things like breweries and shuttle service.

“BOK Center people, East Village, Brady, all these hot sports we have downtown for our shuttle service, so we were trying to collaborate and make that a joint effort,” he said.

The entire budget on this project came in about 30 percent lower than expected, so they started going through a wish list of things they wanted to see.

One was the pool.  Another, a massive parking garage for guests and an event space that will rival others at surrounding Green Country casinos.

“I like to say it’s being blessed by timing, which is everything in this world,” said Bighorse.  “That and the economy.  The guys had just finished a big job here in town and were hungry for work and giving us best price.”

There are more than 140 rooms in the new hotel and banquet space.

The gaming floor will be two and a half times larger than what they have now.

They also have plans for large retail on the land surrounding the new casino.

