Firefighters Step In After Family Seen Using Kitchen Pots To Fill Pool

NEWS

Firefighters Step In After Family Seen Using Kitchen Pots To Fill Pool


CHARLOTTE, North Carolina. -

A group of Charlotte firefighters made a family’s day after going above and beyond the call of duty and social media has taken notice.

According to the Charlotte Fire Station, the firefighters were leaving a medical call when they witnessed a family trying to fill up a kiddie pool by using pots from the sink for a little boy’s birthday party on a scorching Sunday.

And that’s when they stepped in!

“What was just a simple task for us turned into laughter, smiles, and a life-long memory for the neighborhood kids as well as the men on Engine 18. Proud to serve the WESTSIDE!” the fire station posted to Facebook.

According to our CBS affiliate KHOU this isn’t the first time the station has helped their local community.

The station told NBC Charlotte, "18 has a great relationship with the community through many years on being there when needed in best of times and worst of times." 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
