Skiatook Teen's Lawnmower Stolen After Two Years Of Saving - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Skiatook Teen's Lawnmower Stolen After Two Years Of Saving

Posted: Updated:
SKIATOOK, Oklahoma -

A thief has forced a Skiatook teenager to put his lawn care business aspirations on hold.

Fifteen-year-old Jay Fohey said he saved up for months to buy his own lawn mower to start his lawn care business, but, less than a month after finally buying it, he said it was stolen right out of his front yard.

"I'm trying to start up my own business," he said.

Jay Fohey saved $3,000 to buy a fancy lawnmower to start a lawn care business.

"I have a 52-inch, zero-turn Hustler Raptor," Jay Fohey said.

His dad said Jay saved up for almost two years before buying the machine.

"He was actually working when he was probably 12 and 13 years old. He had a great work ethic," he said.

And 28 days after the mower was bought, someone stole it in the middle of the night.

"It's heartbreaking. Heartbreaking just to watch him," said Jay’s mother, Debbie Fohey.

A local gym caught some snapshots of the truck as it drove away that night.

"We had the trailer secured with a lock on it and everything, and so they had to really be aggressive just to get it out of here," Jay’s dad said.

Now, Jay's father said he hopes the thief sees this story and acts on it so Jay doesn’t have to save for two more years to continue chasing his dream.

"Reach down and find their heart one time, and try to help this young man out. But if not, he's still gonna mow," he said.

Jay said, "I'm not upset, I'm just disappointed in him. I figure a grown man would understand to work for his money, not steal from other kids."

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.