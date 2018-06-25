Tulsa Man Charged In Rape Of Young Girl, Police Believe There Ar - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Tulsa Man Charged In Rape Of Young Girl, Police Believe There Are More Victims

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa man faces multiple sex crimes charges after police say he met up with at least one young girl for sex.

Detectives say Levi Welker gave girls prepaid, or “burner,” phones so they could chat without the girls’ parents knowing.

Tulsa police say they are especially concerned with the way he contacted those underage girls and say there could be more victims.

According to police, the FBI had been watching Welker for a couple of years, but did not have enough evidence to prosecute him – until he crossed a line.

“He actually made contact with some young girls,” said TPD Captain Rick Helberg.  “It then resulted in us serving a search warrant.

Police believe Welker tried to secretly communicate with 13 and 14-year-old girls, sending them lewd messages and pictures, even meeting up with one of them.  They say, right now, they know of one victim, but believe there are more.

“He’s buying these cheap Tracfones, prepaid cell phones, and he is getting those to girls and, so, it’s their secret phone,” said Helberg.

Police say Welker would use Kik, Snapchat, and other apps to talk with the girls pretending to be a 16-year-old, while also using multiple profiles.

“I would be very scared if I was a parent in that situation,” stated Helberg.  “It’s always finding a new way to get at these kids without somebody knowing.

Officers say situations like these can happen everywhere.

“It absolutely can happen anywhere.  That’s the danger of these computers in a back room, is that so much damage can be done,” said Helberg.

Which is why they say it’s important for parents to sit down and talk with their kids.

“Be aware of what they’re doing, where they’re going, that type of deal,” said Helberg.  “There are certainly threats and predators out there.”

The Tulsa County District Attorney has already charged Welker with multiple counts, including rape and lewd molestation.

Investigators want you to call them if you think your child may have communicated with Welker.

