Family And Friends Mourn Holdenville Shooting Victim

Officials in Del City report a multiple injury accident near I-40 eastbound at SE 15th St.More >>
Officials in Del City report a multiple injury accident near I-40 eastbound at SE 15th St.More >>
Oklahoma City fire crews are responding to a fire in northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Oklahoma City fire crews are responding to a fire in northwest Oklahoma City.More >>
Polling locations across Oklahoma are now open and will remain open until 7 p.m.More >>
Polling locations across Oklahoma are now open and will remain open until 7 p.m.More >>
It looks like one more possible MCS will be brushing the area tonight before our attention quickly turns to the impending heat and humidity for the rest of the week.More >>
It looks like one more possible MCS will be brushing the area tonight before our attention quickly turns to the impending heat and humidity for the rest of the week.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.