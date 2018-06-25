Ex-Virginia Tech student gets 50 years in girl's killing

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

Seventeen states, including Washington, New York and California, are suing to force the Trump administration to reunite migrant families who have been separated at the U.S.-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci). President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Republican lawmakers in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Washington.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

A former Virginia Tech student convicted of killing a 13-year-old to hide his relationship with the underage girl is facing a lengthy prison sentence.

The chief executive of the nation's largest shelters for migrant children fears a lack of urgency by the U.S. government could mean it will take months to reunite thousands of immigrant children with their parents.

(Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP). Dignitaries take a tour of Southwest Key Programs Casa Padre, a U.S. immigration facility in Brownsville, Texas, Monday, June 18, 2018, where children are detained.

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

A body has been found at a New Jersey residence owned by New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins.

An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) - A former Virginia Tech student convicted of fatally stabbing a 13-year-old girl was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison.

David Eisenhauer was an 18-year-old freshman engineering student when he developed a relationship with Nicole Lovell, a 7th-grade student from Blacksburg.

Prosecutor Mary Pettitt said Eisenhauer and Lovell communicated online for months before meeting at least once in person. Pettitt said they met again in January 2016, when Eisenhauer lured Lovell out of her family's apartment with the promise of a "secret date," then killed her because he was afraid she would expose their relationship.

Before the sentence was handed down by Judge Robert Turk, Eisenhauer apologized.

"I am sorry for the pain my actions have caused for Nicole Lovell and her family," he said.

Prosecutors asked for a life sentence, while Eisenhauer's lawyers asked for something within sentencing guidelines that call for a prison term of between about 24 years and nearly 40 years.

Natalie Keepers, a friend of Eisenhauer's whom prosecutors have identified as his accomplice, is scheduled to stand trial in September on charges of being an accessory before the fact and concealing a body. Prosecutors have said that Keepers told police Eisenhauer told her he feared Lovell could be pregnant. Keepers said Eisenhauer told her he may have had sex with Lovell at a party, but couldn't remember because he blacked out and later woke up in a ditch.

Eisenhauer pleaded no contest to first-degree murder, abduction and concealing a body in Lovell's death.

Before Eisenhauer's sentence was imposed, Lovell's parents described how their daughter's killing has affected them.

Her father, David Lovell, said he's been diagnosed with severe depression and post-traumatic stress disorder since his daughter's death.

"There is nothing that will happen in this courtroom that will fix it," he said.

Lovell's mother, Tami Weeks-Dowdy, said she sees a grief counselor and still has trouble sleeping. She said she celebrated what would have been her daughter's 16th birthday last month at her gravesite.

Eisenhauer's lawyers called two teachers and a former classmate of his from Yakima, Washington, where he lived before moving to Columbia, Maryland, with his family.

Both teachers from the Riverside Christian School said he was a smart and kind student, but appeared to have trouble following social cues.

Kathryn Anne Stoothoff, who taught Eisenhauer in a 10th-grade English class and a bible class, said he was bright, but "needed clear rules to be successful." She said he would "follow someone off a cliff if they convinced him it was the right thing to do."

Keepers told police Eisenhauer was worried that Lovell could be pregnant. Keepers said Eisenhauer told her he may have had sex with Lovell at a party, but couldn't remember because he blacked out and later woke up in a ditch.

Lovell's body was found just over the state line in North Carolina. A medical examiner testified that she had 14 stab wounds, including a lethal wound to her neck.

