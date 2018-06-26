Immigrant mother separated from boy : 'I dream of my son'

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man they believe lured firefighters to a Southern California retirement home in order to shoot them.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow. Some were fleeing violence. Others were looking for a better life.

They didn't know they would be separated from their children after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border due to a zero-tolerance policy that called for prosecuting every adult who entered the country illegally.

Five parents out of a group of more than 30 who were recently released from federal custody pending the outcome of their immigration and asylum cases shared their stories Monday during a news conference in El Paso. They have found temporary shelter with a Texas charity organization, with their locations tracked by ankle monitors.

Some have no idea where their children are. Others do but can't say with any certainty when they might see them again. Their children range in age from 4 to 17.

One father said he felt broken without his teenage son, while another cried over his daughter. A mother wiped away tears, fearing that her 4-year-old son believes she abandoned him.

They are just a few of the many families who have been thrust into the center of a long simmering debate over how to handle the flood of migrants on the southern border. The five immigrants spoke on the condition that their last names not be used for fear of deportation by U.S. authorities.

___

IRIS

Detained on June 15, she and her 6-year-old son clung to each other after learning they would be separated and that she was being sent to jail.

The 40-year-old single mother from Honduras asked that they be deported together immediately. She was told it was too late. She let go and persuaded her son to do the same after officials said they would be separated - one way or another.

Iris learned her son is somewhere in Arizona after a social worker contacted a relative. Most of the 32 recently released parents are likely to leave El Paso as they obtain more information and seek out their children.

"I go to sleep at night, and the first thing I do is dream of my son," she said.

___

MIRIAM

Her 4-year-old son was asleep as immigration agents insisted on separating the two of them in the early morning before dawn.

"If I had known, I never would have come" to the United States, she said.

The Guatemalan mother said she was led to believe when arrested that her son would be returned to her, wherever she was held. She described the boy as tiny and shy.

She located him at a holding facility in New York. When she asked a social worker to speak with him, she was told the boy was angry and would not talk.

"He thinks you abandoned him," she was told.

It's unclear when they might be reunited as she pursues asylum in the U.S.

___

CHRISTIAN

After traveling 17 days from Honduras to reach the U.S. border, he was arrested for crossing illegally.

"They said I had violated the laws of the United States," said the 23-year-old farmhand. "I said, yes, I accept that, but could they take me away with my daughter."

He broke down while recounting that his 5-year-old daughter was more afraid for him, knowing that he was going to jail.

Christian spoke to his daughter a week ago, when an official with the local sheriff's office intervened to find her at a holding facility in Chicago.

___

MELVIN

The Honduran immigrant and his 17-year-old son were turned away from a port of entry at El Paso while seeking asylum.

The two opted out of desperation to cross illegally, wandering through a drying concrete culvert along the border as night approached. They feared rumors of migrants being taken and held for ransom by gangs in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico.

They were arrested by U.S. authorities and separated soon after, exchanging a simple goodbye. Melvin said he doesn't know where his son is being held.

___

MARIO

The 32-year-old Honduran father spoke of the pain of being separated from his 10-year-old daughter and only child as her birthday came and went Monday, without knowing where she was being held.

He was detained May 25 at a fence that marks the U.S.-Mexico border.

He said authorities provided a phone number to seek information about the whereabouts of his daughter but there has been no answer.

"Since they took my daughter, I haven't heard anything," he said, noting that an attorney was assisting him.

