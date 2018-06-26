Police: Gunman lured firefighters to retirement home - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Police: Gunman lured firefighters to retirement home

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach firefighter honor guard carry a wreath outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach firefighter honor guard carry a wreath outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Firefighters salute as a van carrying the body of Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa passes them during a procession Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. Rosa was killed Monday morning after a resident of a retirement home ... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Firefighters salute as a van carrying the body of Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa passes them during a procession Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. Rosa was killed Monday morning after a resident of a retirement home ...
(AP Photo Christopher Weber). Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia stands near a photo of deceased Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa as he speaks in Long Beach, Calif., Monday, June 25, 2018. A retirement home resident shot at firefighters who responded to a r... (AP Photo Christopher Weber). Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia stands near a photo of deceased Long Beach Fire Capt. Dave Rosa as he speaks in Long Beach, Calif., Monday, June 25, 2018. A retirement home resident shot at firefighters who responded to a r...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach Fire Chief Michael DuRee, left, pauses for a moment while speaking at a news conference, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. A retirement home resident shot at firefighters who responded to a report of an exp... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach Fire Chief Michael DuRee, left, pauses for a moment while speaking at a news conference, Monday, June 25, 2018, in Long Beach, Calif. A retirement home resident shot at firefighters who responded to a report of an exp...
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A Long Beach firefighter stands outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, June... (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). A Long Beach firefighter stands outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif., on Monday, June...

  • NationalMore>>

  • Correction: Obit-Poet Donald Hall story

    Correction: Obit-Poet Donald Hall story

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:39:21 GMT
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>
    The daughter of former U.S. poet laureate Donald Hall says he has died at age 8 at his home in Wilmot, New Hampshire.More >>

  • Immigrant parents await word about children's fate

    Immigrant parents await word about children's fate

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:39:15 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>
    They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.More >>

  • Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

    Tuesday, June 26 2018 2:39 AM EDT2018-06-26 06:39:06 GMT
    (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...
    Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is...More >>
    Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.More >>
    •   

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER and MICHAEL BALSAMO
Associated Press

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) - A 77-year-old man set a fire to lure firefighters to his Southern California retirement home so he could shoot them, authorities said. The attack killed one firefighter and wounded another.

Thomas Kim was arrested Monday on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and arson but investigators were still trying to determine a motive for the attack in the southern Los Angeles suburb, Police Chief Robert Luna said.

"There's still is a large puzzle we're trying to put together. There's still a lot of information we don't know," Luna said.

Kim remained jailed on $2 million bail and it was unclear whether he had an attorney.

Firefighters were called to the 11-story Covenant Manor at around 4 a.m. Monday by reports of an explosion. They found some second-floor windows blown out, activated sprinklers, the smell of gas and a fire that they extinguished, authorities said.

Firefighters were searching the building when shots rang out and the two firefighters were hit, Fire Chief Michael DuRee said.

Fire Capt. Dave Rosa, a 17-year veteran, died at a hospital, the chief said. He is survived by a wife and two children ages 16 and 25.

"Long Beach lost a hero today," Mayor Robert Garcia said.

Dozens of firefighters stood at attention and saluted as the flag-draped coffin carrying Rosa's body was brought out of a hospital Monday afternoon and loaded into a coroner's van. Community members waved American flags along the street outside the hospital as the procession of police and fire vehicles escorted the van to the coroner's office.

The other firefighter, Ernesto Torres, was released from the hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, officials said.

An elderly resident at the retirement home was also shot and was in critical but stable condition, Luna said. However, the circumstances of that shooting were not immediately known.

The police chief said a revolver was found after Kim was arrested. Investigators also called in a bomb squad to render two suspicious devices safe.

Luna didn't explain the nature of the devices but said detectives have "a lot of questions" about them and what Kim intended to do with them.

Eighty senior citizens were evacuated from the retirement home until it could be declared safe.

"This is a lot to deal with," said Pamela Barr, 73, as she sat with her son in a car, waiting to be allowed back in the tower.

Barr, who lives on the ninth floor, said she hadn't heard of any troubles involving residents of the facility, where she has lived for seven years. She described it as clean, well-run and secure.

The residential tower near downtown Long Beach has 100 apartments for low-income people age 62 and older as well as disabled adults, according to its website.

Long Beach is a major port city with a population of more than 400,000.

___

Balsamo reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.