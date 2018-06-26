Disaster Assistance Approved Following Western Oklahoma Wildfires

Governor Mary Fallin says FEMA approved disaster assistance for five counties in western Oklahoma to help with recovery from wildfires in April.

President Trump approved a disaster declaration for Custer, Dewey, Harmon, Roger Mills, and Woodward counties.

Federal funds will help local governments with the cost of repairs, from wildfires that caused nearly $7 million in damage.