Police: Tulsa Victim Who Gave Man A Ride, Robbed At Knifepoint

Police say a man just trying to help someone in need, ended up being robbed near Cain's Ballroom early Tuesday.

Officers say 47-year-old Terrell Smith asked the victim for a ride and after getting into the car, Smith allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money from the victim.

The robbery happened in the 400 block of South Main Street just after 1 a.m.

They say after getting the cash, Smith got out and ran off.

Police and K9 officers began an immediate search of the downtown area and a short time later, police found a man fitting the suspect's description near Easton and Boulder. They say the victim verified that Smith was the man who robbed him.

Terrell Smith was booked into the Tulsa County jail on an armed robbery complaint.