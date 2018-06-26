Tulsa Beginning Discussions On Blue Zone Project - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Beginning Discussions On Blue Zone Project

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Starting Tuesday, June 26th, you have the chance to be involved in the Blue Zones Project, which aims to help communities around the country live longer and healthier lives.

Shawnee is the closest community that is a Blue Zone Project, and events over the next three days, that you can sign up for, may help determine if Tulsa will become the second site in Oklahoma.

It's based on the research of National Geographic fellow and New York Times best selling author Dan Buettner, when he studied how people in places like Okinawa, Japan or Loma Linda, California are living active lives into their hundreds.

He calls those places Blue Zones, and he found things like eating more plants, not eating until you're stuffed, belonging to a faith community and putting family first can add years to someone's life.

The keynote speech at OU-Tulsa at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 26th kicks off three days of events in Tulsa that'll gauge if we could become the tenth community in the U.S. to be a Blue Zones Project.

To RSVP to any number of events, visit the Blue Zone Project website.

