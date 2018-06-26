Police Investigate Burglary At Tulsa Mall's Apple Store - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police Investigate Burglary At Tulsa Mall's Apple Store

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are investigating an early morning break-in where officers say a man got into the Apple store inside the Woodland Hills Mall.

Officers say an Apple Store representative is now at the store taking an inventory.  Police say the man broke into Woodland Hills Mall then headed straight to the Apple store.

They say the man got the store's security gate open and was able to steal several items including some headphones and an Apple iPhone demo model.

Police say mall security saw him on surveillance video and kicked him out of the mall, but say he broke in again.  Police say the man then ran off.  Officers say he left the mall through the food court and was last seen running north across the mall's parking lot.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.