Police Investigate Burglary At Tulsa Mall's Apple Store

Police are investigating an early morning break-in where officers say a man got into the Apple store inside the Woodland Hills Mall.

Officers say an Apple Store representative is now at the store taking an inventory. Police say the man broke into Woodland Hills Mall then headed straight to the Apple store.

They say the man got the store's security gate open and was able to steal several items including some headphones and an Apple iPhone demo model.

UPDATE: TPD says the burglar was able to pry open the Apple Store gate and steal a pair of Beats headphones and demo cell phones. Mall security kicked him out once but he broke in again and went to the Apple Store. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/JjF3OieOjw — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 26, 2018

Police say mall security saw him on surveillance video and kicked him out of the mall, but say he broke in again. Police say the man then ran off. Officers say he left the mall through the food court and was last seen running north across the mall's parking lot.