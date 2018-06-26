Two Arrested In Sperry Chop Shop Operation, Sheriff's Deputies S - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Arrested In Sperry Chop Shop Operation, Sheriff's Deputies Say

Tulsa County jail photos of Bobby Corley and Trenton King Tulsa County jail photos of Bobby Corley and Trenton King
SPERRY, Oklahoma -

Deputies say the discovery of an alleged chop shop in Sperry all began with a GPS locator and a reported stolen vehicle.

The sheriff's office arrested two men, 24-year-old Bobby Corley and 19-year-old Trenton King after catching them in the act of dismantling a car.

In their arrest report, deputies say they pinged the GPS on a stolen vehicle and tracked it to a home on North Lewis Avenue in Sperry. 

Sheriff's deputies arrived and immediately found two vehicles that been reported stolen and then later found a third that the two men appearing to be in the process of taking apart.

Inside the building, deputies found a fourth vehicle, that Corley claimed was his.  Inside, deputies found 120 grams of marijuana.

Later, deputies say they found yet another dismantled vehicle on the property that had reported stolen.

