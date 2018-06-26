Polls Open For Oklahoma Primary Election

Polling locations across Oklahoma are now open and will remain open until 7 p.m.

State and local election officials are predicting voter turnout today could be one of the biggest in years.

It's been a big year for Oklahoma, from the teacher walkout to debates about state audits, spending and what is on the ballot. Nearly 100 educators and administrators are running for seats in the Oklahoma Legislature.

Voters will also narrow down options for governor and vote on State Question 788.

There are more candidates running for seats this year than in prior years and that is why officials say more than 7,000 have registered to vote in today's primary, compared to the almost 3,000 in 2016.

The Tulsa County Election Board says three polling locations will open at 8 a.m. Tuesday. The three locations are at Kerr Elementary School and Jackson Elementary School, both in Tulsa and Keystone Elementary School in Sand Springs.

Election officials says a Tulsa Public School employee was not there to unlock Kerr and Jackson Elementary schools earlier this morning. Tulsa Public Schools says their police department dispatched officers to unlock those two schools.

And a Sand Spring school employee was late in opening up Keystone Elementary School.

To confirm your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot before you head out to vote, you can use the Oklahoma State Election Board online voter tool.

Stay with News On 6 throughout the day and tonight for all your election coverage. We have reporters stationed across Oklahoma to report on all the major races and candidates.

We'll bring you the results as they come in on the air, online and on your News On 6 app.