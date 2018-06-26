Polls Open For Oklahoma Primary Election

Polling locations across Oklahoma are now open and will remain open until 7 p.m.More >>
Polling locations across Oklahoma are now open and will remain open until 7 p.m.More >>
It looks like one more possible MCS will be brushing the area tonight before our attention quickly turns to the impending heat and humidity for the rest of the week.More >>
It looks like one more possible MCS will be brushing the area tonight before our attention quickly turns to the impending heat and humidity for the rest of the week.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!