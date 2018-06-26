Teen detained in case that led to fatal police shooting

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

A budget scorekeeper for U.S. lawmakers projects that federal debt as a share of the economy will reach 78 percent by Sept. 30, the highest level in nearly seven decades.

(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes). In this Monday, Jun. 25, 2018, photo, Odilia Romero, a trilingual interpreter in English, Spanish and her native Zapotec, a language from the Mexican state of Oaxaca, poses for a photo at Oaxacan restaurant, La Guelaguetza...

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

An appeals court is upholding a misdemeanor child endangerment conviction against former Penn State president Graham Spanier over his handling of a 2001 complaint about Jerry Sandusky.

A New York judge says prosecutors investigating President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer's business dealings can have most raid materials after Wednesday.

Judge: Prosecutors about to get most Cohen raid materials

Harley-Davidson is courting future customers by teaching them to ride as the motorcycle industry grapples with declining sales.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

Immigrant-rights advocates are asking a federal judge to order the release of parents separated from their children at the border.

A civil rights attorney is expressing extreme disappointment in a U.S. Supreme Court decision upholding President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries.

By ERRIN HAINES WHACK

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Police made an arrest in a drive-by shooting that started a chain of events resulting in the police killing of a black teenager.

The teenager under arrest was with the victim, 17-year-old Antwon Rose Jr., the night he was shot by police, authorities said Tuesday.

Authorities said Rose and the arrested teen fled after being pulled over June 19 on suspicion they had involvement with the drive-by shooting.

Police shot Rose three times, leading to daily protests around Pittsburgh.

Investigators have not said whether they believe Rose had any involvement in the earlier violence that left one wounded. Two guns were recovered from the car they were riding in, and an empty gun magazine was found in Rose's pants pocket.

In video of the fatal shooting taken from a nearby home, Rose, in a gray shirt, is the first to run from the vehicle.

The arrest came as dozens of protesters returned to the streets of downtown Pittsburgh, blocking traffic with locked arms and raised fists, demanding justice in Rose's death.

Chanting, "Who did this? The police did this!" and "Three shots to the back, how do you justify that?" marchers began walking several blocks shortly after 7:30 a.m., shutting down busy intersections for more than two hours.

The crowd made stops at the county and city courthouses, pausing regularly to recall the black teenager in moments of silence a week after he was shot.

Wearing a black T-shirt with the word "ENDANGERED" printed in red, white and blue, protest leader Nicki Jo Dawson told the crowd: "This isn't something to do for fun."

"This isn't a hobby," Dawson said. "We do this to get justice we've never seen. In this courthouse, there's a man who refuses to indict an (officer) for killing one of our children. Not today."

Some passers-by raised their fists in solidarity, while others - including several commuters - shouted and honked in frustration. Pittsburgh police flanked the protester route.

Christian Carter, a friend of Rose's, read the 2016 poem Rose wrote, "I Am Not What You Think," in which he discussed not wanting his mother to lose him to violence and not wanting to become a statistic.

In the days since Rose was fatally shot by a white police officer, marchers have demonstrated almost daily. They refrained from protest Monday, as Rose was laid to rest, out of respect for his family.

On Tuesday, they renewed their call for Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala to prosecute Officer Michael Rosefeld in Rose's death. Zappala has said he wanted to delay publicly discussing the investigation until after Rose's funeral, but it is unclear when he will do so.

___

Associated Press writer Claudia Lauer contributed to this report.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.