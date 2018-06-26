Problems Reported At Some Tulsa County Polling Places - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Problems Reported At Some Tulsa County Polling Places

TULSA, Oklahoma -

People voted out of the back of a precinct worker's vehicle because the doors were still locked at Will Rogers United Methodist Church at 11th and Yale early Tuesday morning.

Polls were supposed to open at 7 a.m. but because the doors were still locked, Tulsa County Election Board workers improvised.

The Tulsa County Election Board says three other polling locations opened an hour late Tuesday. The three locations are at Kerr Elementary School and Jackson Elementary School -- both in Tulsa -- and Keystone Elementary School in Sand Springs.

Election officials say a Tulsa Public Schools employee was not there to unlock Kerr and Jackson Elementary schools in time for voting to begin as scheduled at 7 a.m.  Tulsa Public Schools says its police department dispatched officers to unlock the two schools.

A Sand Springs school employee was late in opening up Keystone Elementary School.

The three polling locations opened at 8 a.m.

