Problems Reported At Some Tulsa County Polling Places

People voted out of the back of a precinct worker's vehicle because the doors were still locked at Will Rogers United Methodist Church at 11th and Yale early Tuesday morning.

Polls were supposed to open at 7 a.m. but because the doors were still locked, Tulsa County Election Board workers improvised.

CHECK THIS OUT: Voters are casting their ballots in the back of vehicles! Poll worker tells me they’re still waiting on folks here at Will Rogers Church to open the doors. @NewsOn6 pic.twitter.com/1TAGPsnpSy — Joseph Holloway (@a_cupof_JOE) June 26, 2018

The Tulsa County Election Board says three other polling locations opened an hour late Tuesday. The three locations are at Kerr Elementary School and Jackson Elementary School -- both in Tulsa -- and Keystone Elementary School in Sand Springs.

Election officials say a Tulsa Public Schools employee was not there to unlock Kerr and Jackson Elementary schools in time for voting to begin as scheduled at 7 a.m. Tulsa Public Schools says its police department dispatched officers to unlock the two schools.

A Sand Springs school employee was late in opening up Keystone Elementary School.

The three polling locations opened at 8 a.m.