Democratic Senate intern suspended after Trump expletive

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A Democratic intern has been suspended for shouting an expletive at President Donald Trump.

WMUR-TV has been told Monday night that Caitlin Marriott, who worked for Democratic New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan, was suspended for one week and had her congressional intern ID badge revoked.

Hassan's communications director, Aaron Jacobs says last week's incident a "breach of office policies regarding respectful and appropriate conduct."

Trump was walking through the Capitol last week to meet with Republican lawmakers to discuss immigration issues when the expletive was yelled.

