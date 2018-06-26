Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

The Latest: No arrests at protest against Sessions event

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Trump makes runoff election for SC governor about him, too

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man they believe lured firefighters to a Southern California retirement home in order to shoot them.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

Heard about but not seen: News organizations fighting government restrictions on showing children caught up in Trump administration's immigration policies.

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

Migrant kids could end up in already strained foster system

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

Doctors have genetically modified poliovirus to make an immune system therapy to fight deadly brain tumors.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

By MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

The 5-4 decision is the court's first substantive ruling on a Trump administration policy.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority opinion, joined by his four conservative colleagues.

Roberts wrote that presidents have substantial power to regulate immigration. He also rejected the challengers' claim of anti-Muslim bias.

The court may have signaled its eventual approval in December, when the justices allowed the policy to take full effect even as the court fight continued and lower courts had ruled it out of bounds.

Roberts was careful not to endorse either Trump's provocative statements about immigration in general and Muslims in particular.

"We express no view on the soundness of the policy," Roberts wrote.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in a dissent that based on the evidence in the case "a reasonable observer would conclude that the Proclamation was motivated by anti-Muslim animus." She said her colleagues arrived at the opposite result by "ignoring the facts, misconstruing our legal precedent, and turning a blind eye to the pain and suffering the Proclamation inflicts upon countless families and individuals, many of whom are United States citizens."

Justices Stephen Breyer, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan also dissented.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.