Mitt Romney up against state lawmaker in Senate primary

The Supreme Court says police generally need a search warrant if they want to track criminal suspects' movements by collecting information about where they've used their cellphones

President Donald Trump is highlighting the plight of Americans whose loved ones were killed by people who entered the country illegally

Republican leaders increasingly see President Donald Trump as a party leader who can't be relied upon

A rest center for asylum-seekers in the Texas border town of McAllen has seen such a big surge of donations that they've had to rent additional storage space, and caravans of volunteers from across the U.S. have also showed up at their doors.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders insists the administration's reversal in referring parents crossing the border illegally with children for prosecution is only temporary because the government is running out of resources

Customs and Border Protection has allowed news media organizations to tour a 77,000-square-foot facility in McAllen, Texas, that houses families and children who enter the country illegally

President Donald Trump is campaigning for South Carolina's governor but is making the vote all about himself, too

Foster care advocates say the government won't likely be able to reunite thousands of children separated from parents who crossed the border illegally, and some will end up in an American foster care system that is stacked against minorities.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Friday, June 22, 2018, file photo, a young immigrant holds his belongings in a Homeland Security bag while waiting to enter the bus station after being processed and released by U.S. Customs and Border ...

Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters decide a GOP primary for a Utah Senate seat.

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer). In this Saturday, June 23, 2018, photo, Mitt Romney shakes hands during the Strawberry Day Parade in Pleasant Grove, Utah. Romney faces state lawmaker Mike Kennedy on Tuesday, June 26, 2018, as the ex-presidential nominee looks ...

(Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP). This Aug. 8, 2013 photo provided by Duke University shows Dr. Matthias Gromeier at his laboratory at Duke in Durham, N.C. Gromeier developed a modified poliovirus to attack glioblastoma brain tumor cells. One of the wo...

They came from Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador, with children in tow, unaware they would be separated after illegally crossing the US-Mexico border.

(AP Photo/Matt York). From left; Mario, Miriam and Christian listen as Iris recounts her separation from her child at the border during a news conference at the Annunciation House, Monday, June 25, 2018, in El Paso, Texas. 32 parents waiting to be reco...

Wind-driven wildfires breaking out across Northern California forced thousands of residents to flee their homes and destroyed at least a dozen buildings.

(AP Photo/Noah Berger). An air tanker drops retardant on a wildfire burning above the Spring Lakes community on Sunday, June 24, 2018, near Clearlake Oaks, Calif. Wind-driven wildfires destroyed buildings and threatened hundreds of others Sunday as the...

Former NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager, accusing them of misusing his credit cards, transferring money from an account and slandering him by saying he has dementia.

(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2018, file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global Green Pre-Oscar Gala, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles. Aldrin is suing two of his children and a business manager,...

Authorities have arrested a 77-year-old man they believe lured firefighters to a Southern California retirement home in order to shoot them.

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Long Beach firefighter honor guard carry a wreath outside Saint Mary Medical Center prior to a procession for Fire Capt. Dave Rosa who was killed after he was shot responding to an emergency at a senior home in Long Beach, Calif...

The Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly Muslim countries, rejecting a challenge that it discriminated against Muslims or exceeded his authority.

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Visitors depart the Supreme Court early Monday, June 25, 2018. The justices are expected to hand down decisions this week as the court's term comes to a close.

A woman says a pharmacist denied her doctor's prescription for miscarriage medications to end her 10-week-old pregnancy based on moral grounds.

Dozens of protesters are shutting down traffic in downtown Pittsburgh during morning rush in a continuing call for justice over the fatal police shooting of an unarmed black teenager buried a day earlier.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST

Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - Mitt Romney will learn Tuesday if he'll continue the reboot of his political career as voters were deciding a primary in the race for a Utah Senate seat vacated by Orrin Hatch, who is retiring after more than 40 years.

The former GOP presidential candidate has deflected attacks on his onetime criticism of President Donald Trump during the campaign while saying his political clout would help Utah punch above its weight in Washington, D.C.

Romney said in an op-ed published Sunday in The Salt Lake Tribune that the Trump administration's policies have exceeded his expectations in its first year, but he pledged to "continue to speak out when the president says or does something which is divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions."

His opponent, state Rep. Mike Kennedy, says he's the true local conservative who would work better with Trump. His pitch won over hard-right leaning delegates at the party convention in April but was being put to the test Tuesday among more moderate GOP voters around the state.

Kennedy, a lawyer and family doctor, had a hardscrabble upbringing as one of seven children raised by a single mother. The father of eight is now worth up to about $2 million, a healthy figure that's nevertheless a far cry from Romney's reported fortune of up to $270 million.

Romney has Trump's endorsement and is heavily favored to win in the state where he's a beloved adopted son. He's raised nearly $2 million for his campaign over the last two months, while Kennedy took in $152,000.

Romney and Kennedy were forced into a runoff primary when neither won 60 percent of delegates' votes to secure the nomination outright at the state GOP convention in April. Romney had a narrow loss.

The other marquee race Tuesday has U.S. Rep. John Curtis looking to take a major step toward winning his first full term in Congress in Utah's 3rd District.

He won a special election to finish Rep. Jason Chaffetz's term months ago, and is now facing a rematch against former state lawmaker Chris Herrod.

The hard-right leaning Herrod is known for his strict stance on immigration and has strongly aligned himself with Trump. Curtis, meanwhile, is considered more moderate and has spoken against broad-based tariffs and bump stocks, which allow semi-automatic rifles to mimic fully automatic ones and were used in a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

The winner of both GOP primaries will be heavy favorites to win in November in the overwhelmingly Republican state.

On the Democratic side, businessman Kurt Weiland and social worker Lee Castillo were competing to face eight-term U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop, a Republican.

Other noteworthy candidates include Democrat Derek Kitchen, a Salt Lake City councilman running for the state Legislature. He rose to prominence when he and his partner were one of the couples whose lawsuit successfully overturned Utah's ban on gay marriage.

He's facing off against physician Jennifer Plumb, a doctor and advocate for reducing opioid overdoses, in the primary to replace outspoken Democratic state Sen. Jim Dabakis.

GOP voters were also deciding the next sheriff of Utah County. Pleasant Grove Police Chief Mike Smith was vying in the Republican primary against U.S. Marshal Jim Phelps to replace Jim Tracy, who is retiring as the sheriff of Utah's second-largest county.

There are no candidates on the Democratic side, so Tuesday's winner will be unopposed in November.

___

