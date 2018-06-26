OK-Statwid-Glance-Sum - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OK-Statwid-Glance-Sum

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

Lieutenant Governor Dem - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Anastasia Pittman 0 - 0 percent

Anna Dearmore 0 - 0 percent

Lieutenant Governor GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Eddie Fields 0 - 0 percent

Dana Murphy 0 - 0 percent

Dominique Block 0 - 0 percent

Matt Pinnell 0 - 0 percent

Auditor Inspector GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Cindy Byrd 0 - 0 percent

Charlie Prater 0 - 0 percent

John Uzzo 0 - 0 percent

Attorney General GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Angela Bonilla 0 - 0 percent

Mike Hunter (i) 0 - 0 percent

Gentner Drummond 0 - 0 percent

Supt Public Instruction GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Will Farrell 0 - 0 percent

Linda Murphy 0 - 0 percent

Joy Hofmeister (i) 0 - 0 percent

Labor Commissioner Dem - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Fred Dorrell 0 - 0 percent

Sam Mis-soum 0 - 0 percent

Labor Commissioner GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Leslie Osborn 0 - 0 percent

Keith Swinton 0 - 0 percent

Cathy Costello 0 - 0 percent

Insurance Commissioner GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Donald Chasteen 0 - 0 percent

Glen Mulready 0 - 0 percent

Corporation Commissioner Dem - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Ken Reich 0 - 0 percent

Beau Williams 0 - 0 percent

Blake Cummings 0 - 0 percent

Ashley McCray 0 - 0 percent

Corporation Commissioner GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Bob Anthony (i) 0 - 0 percent

Brian Bingman 0 - 0 percent

Harold Spradling 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:10

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.