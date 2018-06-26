OK-TopRaces-Glance-Sum - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

By The Associated Press

Governor Dem - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Drew Edmondson 0 - 0 percent

Connie Johnson 0 - 0 percent

Governor GOP - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Christopher Barnett 0 - 0 percent

Dan Fisher 0 - 0 percent

Eric Foutch 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Stitt 0 - 0 percent

Todd Lamb 0 - 0 percent

Barry Gowdy 0 - 0 percent

Blake Stephens 0 - 0 percent

Gary Jones 0 - 0 percent

Mick Cornett 0 - 0 percent

Gary Richardson 0 - 0 percent

Governor Lib - Primary

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Chris Powell 0 - 0 percent

Rex Lawhorn 0 - 0 percent

Joe Exotic 0 - 0 percent

Question 788 - Legalize Medical Marijuana

0 of 1,951 precincts - 0 percent

Yes , 0 - 0 percent

No , 0 - 0 percent

U.S. House District 5 Central, Oklahoma City GOP - Primary

0 of 273 precincts - 0 percent

Gregory Dunson 0 - 0 percent

DeJuan Edwards 0 - 0 percent

Steve Russell (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:50

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

