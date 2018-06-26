OK-GOP-House-Contested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OK-GOP-House-Contested

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

District 1 NE, Tulsa

0 of 326 precincts - 0 percent

Nathan Dahm 0 - 0 percent

Danny Stockstill 0 - 0 percent

Tim Harris 0 - 0 percent

Kevin Hern 0 - 0 percent

Andy Coleman 0 - 0 percent

District 2 Eastern part of state

0 of 522 precincts - 0 percent

Brian Jackson 0 - 0 percent

Markwayne Mullin (i) 0 - 0 percent

Jarrin Jackson 0 - 0 percent

John McCarthy 0 - 0 percent

District 4 South Cent

0 of 350 precincts - 0 percent

Tom Cole (i) 0 - 0 percent

James Taylor 0 - 0 percent

District 5 Central, Oklahoma City

0 of 273 precincts - 0 percent

Gregory Dunson 0 - 0 percent

DeJuan Edwards 0 - 0 percent

Steve Russell (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:40

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

