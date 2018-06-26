OK-Dem-StSen-Contested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OK-Dem-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press

District 4

0 of 48 precincts - 0 percent

Eddie Martin 0 - 0 percent

Christopher Ford 0 - 0 percent

District 16

0 of 25 precincts - 0 percent

Mary Boren 0 - 0 percent

Aleisha Karjala 0 - 0 percent

Claudia Griffith 0 - 0 percent

District 30

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Julia Kirt 0 - 0 percent

Larry Buss 0 - 0 percent

District 32

0 of 21 precincts - 0 percent

Jacobi Crowley 0 - 0 percent

Deborah Farler 0 - 0 percent

District 36

0 of 28 precincts - 0 percent

Bryan O'Brien 0 - 0 percent

Alan Leizear 0 - 0 percent

District 40

0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent

Carri Hicks 0 - 0 percent

Danielle Ezell 0 - 0 percent

District 48

0 of 34 precincts - 0 percent

Christine Byrd 0 - 0 percent

George Young 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:55

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

