OK-Dem-StSen-Contested

By The Associated Press
0 of 48 precincts - 0 percent
Eddie Martin 0 - 0 percent
Christopher Ford 0 - 0 percent
0 of 25 precincts - 0 percent
Mary Boren 0 - 0 percent
Aleisha Karjala 0 - 0 percent
Claudia Griffith 0 - 0 percent
0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent
Julia Kirt 0 - 0 percent
Larry Buss 0 - 0 percent
0 of 21 precincts - 0 percent
Jacobi Crowley 0 - 0 percent
Deborah Farler 0 - 0 percent
0 of 28 precincts - 0 percent
Bryan O'Brien 0 - 0 percent
Alan Leizear 0 - 0 percent
0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent
Carri Hicks 0 - 0 percent
Danielle Ezell 0 - 0 percent
0 of 34 precincts - 0 percent
Christine Byrd 0 - 0 percent
George Young 0 - 0 percent
AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:55
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.