OK-GOP-StSen-Contested - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OK-GOP-StSen-Contested

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

District 4

0 of 48 precincts - 0 percent

Heath Eubanks 0 - 0 percent

Mark Allen (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 6

0 of 58 precincts - 0 percent

Erick Wyatt 0 - 0 percent

David Bullard 0 - 0 percent

District 10

0 of 48 precincts - 0 percent

Gary Lanham 0 - 0 percent

Bill Coleman 0 - 0 percent

Amber Roberts 0 - 0 percent

District 14

0 of 56 precincts - 0 percent

Frank Simpson (i) 0 - 0 percent

Joe Caudle 0 - 0 percent

District 16

0 of 25 precincts - 0 percent

Gary Caissie 0 - 0 percent

Ed Crocker 0 - 0 percent

Becki Maldonado 0 - 0 percent

District 18

0 of 41 precincts - 0 percent

Kim David (i) 0 - 0 percent

Eric Tomlinson 0 - 0 percent

District 20

0 of 54 precincts - 0 percent

Chuck Hall 0 - 0 percent

Aiya Kelley 0 - 0 percent

District 22

0 of 27 precincts - 0 percent

Leslie NesSmith 0 - 0 percent

Stephanie Bice (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 24

0 of 20 precincts - 0 percent

Dan Belcher 0 - 0 percent

Darrell Weaver 0 - 0 percent

District 28

0 of 40 precincts - 0 percent

Robert McKinney 0 - 0 percent

Jason Smalley (i) 0 - 0 percent

District 30

0 of 30 precincts - 0 percent

Jeffrey Cartmell 0 - 0 percent

John Symcox 0 - 0 percent

Lori Callahan 0 - 0 percent

Tim Haws 0 - 0 percent

Evan Vincent 0 - 0 percent

Eric Roberts 0 - 0 percent

Erick Harris 0 - 0 percent

District 36

0 of 28 precincts - 0 percent

John Haste 0 - 0 percent

Dana Prieto 0 - 0 percent

Bill Day 0 - 0 percent

David Dambroso 0 - 0 percent

District 40

0 of 31 precincts - 0 percent

Joe Howell 0 - 0 percent

Ervin Yen (i) 0 - 0 percent

AP Elections 06-26-2018 12:55

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOTV. Oklahoma Traveler™ is a registered trademark of Griffin Communications. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.