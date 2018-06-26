After Contentious Campaigns, Attorney General Candidates Await Vote Results

The race for the Republican nomination for Attorney General has seen some of the most drama, with election board hearings and an onslaught of negative ads.

Three people are vying for the nomination – incumbent Mike Hunter, Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, and Angela Bonilla.

Governor Mary Fallin appointed Mike Hunter as Attorney General in 2017 to replace Scott Pruitt, who left the job to become the EPA Administrator in the Trump administration.

Before serving as Oklahoma’s Attorney General, Hunter was general counsel to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission and Secretary of State under Governor Frank Keating.

Recently, one of his opponents, Gentner Drummond, questioned Hunter’s eligibility for office over the amount of time he was actually a legal resident of Oklahoma.

This primary election has been a battle of advertising between Hunter and Drummond, who has cast himself as an outsider and someone who can bring new transparency and focus to the Attorney General’s office.

Drummond is a former prosecutor who is now in private practice and is the owner of several businesses, as well as the family business of ranching in Osage County.

Drummond says he’s happy with the campaign he’s run.

“We’ve gotten the message out that there are other qualified electorates out there in Oklahoma who aren’t necessarily career politicians or lobbyists,” he said.

He also says he anticipates a runoff, but expects to be the leader in the race.