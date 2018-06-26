Race For Tulsa County D.A. Nomination Could Be Close

The race for the nomination for Tulsa County’s next district attorney could be close.
Incumbent Steve Kunzweiler is running again, but some major police groups are backing challenger Ben Fu.
The Fraternal Order of Police of both Tulsa and Broken Arrow are endorsing Fu.
Fu worked under Kunzweiler as a prosecutor for several years.
He says he believes a new D.A. is needed to repair what he calls a damaged relationship between police and the D.A.’s office.
He also wants to work on recruitment and retention in the D.A.’s office.
Kunzweiler says he has successfully overseen the prosecution of hundreds of violent crimes since being elected in 2015 and also touts his jury trial successes.
Both candidates would like to keep non-violent offenders out of jail, while still holding them accountable.
