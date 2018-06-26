Oklahomans For Cannabis To Host Watch Party At Tulsa Theater - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Oklahomans For Cannabis To Host Watch Party At Tulsa Theater

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma voters are deciding Tuesday on State Question 788, which would legalize medical marijuana.

Oklahomans for Cannabis is hosting a watch party at Circle Cinema in Tulsa and many voters say they are feeling very confident about this vote. However, some people believe it could create more problems for Oklahoma. 

State Question 788 is presented on the ballot as a Yes or No vote. A "Yes" vote supports the measure to legalize the licensed cultivation, use, and possession of marijuana for medical purposes. And a "No" vote opposes this measure. 

When asked at the polls, some Tulsans said they believe it will help people who actually need it for medical purposes but it could create problems for the state as a whole. 

Others also believe the state question isn't specific enough as to how much you can have and use. 

“I just feel like it's a slippery slope that we can't go back from and I just don't think this particular way that it's worded is too broad,” said Tulsa voter Terrie Gressett. 

The watch party at circle cinema is set to start at 7 p.m. and last until 9 p.m. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
